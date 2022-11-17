Short Interest in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Expands By 10.1%

Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,330,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the October 15th total of 4,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brixmor Property Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.25.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.16. The company had a trading volume of 154,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Brixmor Property Group has a 12-month low of $17.62 and a 12-month high of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.60.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Brixmor Property Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 832.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

