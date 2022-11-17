Short Interest in Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Declines By 12.7%

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 642,100 shares, a drop of 12.7% from the October 15th total of 735,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 293,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BEP shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.27.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 26.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,026,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,361,000 after buying an additional 1,701,251 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 36.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,673,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $232,999,000 after buying an additional 1,513,472 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 131.3% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,623,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,764,000 after buying an additional 1,489,640 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,311,000 after buying an additional 1,261,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 50.4% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,258,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $78,704,000 after buying an additional 756,882 shares during the last quarter. 57.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BEP traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.34. 306,161 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 333,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.39 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

