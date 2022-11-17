Short Interest in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Increases By 9.9%

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 15th total of 3,720,000 shares. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
Brunswick Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:BC traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $72.57. The company had a trading volume of 527,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,039. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.89. Brunswick has a 1 year low of $61.89 and a 1 year high of $103.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.58.
Brunswick Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is 17.51%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BC. StockNews.com cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Brunswick from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.38.
About Brunswick
Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.
Read More
