Short Interest in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Expands By 7.7%

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 0.4% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 339,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 6.7% during the second quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 2nd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 111,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of CCTS stock remained flat at $10.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $10.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

