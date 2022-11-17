Short Interest in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS) Drops By 13.1%

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 162,300 shares, a decrease of 13.1% from the October 15th total of 186,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

CASS stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,578. The company has a market capitalization of $587.65 million, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.56 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38. Cass Information Systems has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.89.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 15.49%.

Cass Information Systems Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. Cass Information Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cass Information Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 27.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 403,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 863,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,167 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 20.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Cass Information Systems by 62.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 14,256 shares in the last quarter. 57.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

