Short Interest in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Grows By 5.6%

Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300,000 shares, a growth of 5.6% from the October 15th total of 14,490,000 shares. Approximately 12.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.1 days.

CHS has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Shares of Chico’s FAS stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,240,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,411. Chico’s FAS has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average of $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $863.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.90 million. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 44.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 109.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 33.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,558 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chico’s FAS by 20.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares during the period. 83.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

