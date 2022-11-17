Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rises By 8.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 509,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70.
Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.
Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.
