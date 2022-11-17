Short Interest in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) Rises By 8.4%

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,150,000 shares, an increase of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 4,750,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.7 days. Approximately 13.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Cipher Mining Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIFR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.93. 509,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,787. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. Cipher Mining has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $8.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cipher Mining

In other news, Director Cary M. Grossman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cipher Mining by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

