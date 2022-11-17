Short Interest in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO) Grows By 5.5%

City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 956,000 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the October 15th total of 906,100 shares. Approximately 6.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 66,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at City

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other City news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 395 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.37, for a total transaction of $39,646.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $447,549.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey Dale Legge sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $110,033.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,906.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,233 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,843 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of City

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of City by 735.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of City by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 453 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of City by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

City Trading Up 0.3 %

City stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $97.85. The company had a trading volume of 725 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,145. City has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $103.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.24 and its 200-day moving average is $86.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.55.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.13. City had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 38.33%. The company had revenue of $67.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that City will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. This is a boost from City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. City’s dividend payout ratio is 41.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CHCO shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of City in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on City in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on City in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

