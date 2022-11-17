Short Interest in Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Grows By 7.7%

Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 534,100 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 495,800 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 131,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLSD shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearside Biomedical in a report on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Clearside Biomedical from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearside Biomedical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Clearside Biomedical Stock Down 0.7 %

CLSD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,643. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Clearside Biomedical has a 12-month low of $1.00 and a 12-month high of $4.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clearside Biomedical

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 166.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 74,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 46,780 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Clearside Biomedical by 125.6% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 50,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,366 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. The company offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema.

Featured Articles

