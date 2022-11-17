Short Interest in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Drops By 9.8%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 9.8% from the October 15th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 436,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMP. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Compass Minerals International by 79.8% during the 3rd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 676 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Repertoire Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Compass Minerals International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Compass Minerals International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.60.

Compass Minerals International Stock Down 2.0 %

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

Shares of Compass Minerals International stock traded down $0.85 on Thursday, reaching $41.89. The stock had a trading volume of 204,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,948. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.12. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.65%.

About Compass Minerals International

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells essential minerals primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

