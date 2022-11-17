Short Interest in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) Rises By 8.5%

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 748,900 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the October 15th total of 690,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 222,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Danaos from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Trading Down 1.8 %

Danaos stock traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.76. 174,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Danaos has a 52-week low of $52.73 and a 52-week high of $107.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.41.

Danaos Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Danaos

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAC. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Danaos during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Danaos during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Danaos by 197.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 722 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Danaos in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaos in the first quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 65.03% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

