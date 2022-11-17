Short Interest in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Declines By 12.5%

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,470,000 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 15th total of 19,960,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

NYSE DAL traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $34.06. 5,505,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,415,915. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 309.64 and a beta of 1.22. Delta Air Lines has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 0.18%. The business’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $54.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet raised Delta Air Lines from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Melius initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,800,321.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,356,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,974,193,000 after buying an additional 917,225 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,369,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $627,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,362 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 27.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,402,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $451,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423,615 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,991,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $355,788,000 after purchasing an additional 552,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Delta Air Lines by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,815,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $247,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,800 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

