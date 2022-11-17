Short Interest in Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU) Increases By 7.7%

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWACU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, an increase of 7.7% from the October 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital World Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital World Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 641.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Digital World Acquisition by 124.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Get Digital World Acquisition alerts:

Digital World Acquisition Trading Down 6.3 %

Shares of Digital World Acquisition stock traded down $1.54 on Thursday, reaching $23.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,582. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $16.64 and a 1 year high of $115.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.07.

Digital World Acquisition Company Profile

Digital World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify on technology-focused companies in the SaaS and technology, or fintech and financial services sector in the Americas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Digital World Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital World Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.