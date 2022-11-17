Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Declines By 6.8%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the October 15th total of 3,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 731,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.8 days. Currently, 4.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Diversey Price Performance

DSEY stock opened at $5.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. Diversey has a 1-year low of $3.95 and a 1-year high of $14.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the third quarter worth approximately $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diversey in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Diversey by 110.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Diversey

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Diversey from $9.00 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Diversey from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Diversey to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

