Short Interest in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Decreases By 9.3%

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.3% from the October 15th total of 1,610,000 shares. Approximately 4.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 766,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock traded up $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $366.73. 429,152 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 611,061. The company has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.69. Domino’s Pizza has a 12-month low of $299.41 and a 12-month high of $567.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $364.10.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The restaurant operator reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.19). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.02% and a negative return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DPZ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $334.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $415.00 to $407.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $373.00 to $359.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $406.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James A. Goldman sold 399 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $131,670.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Further Reading

