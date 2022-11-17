Short Interest in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Expands By 7.4%

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 454,300 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the October 15th total of 423,100 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 115,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on DORM shares. Barrington Research cut their price objective on shares of Dorman Products from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Dorman Products from $123.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Dorman Products from $94.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Insider Transactions at Dorman Products

In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $269,060.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director John J. Gavin sold 3,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total transaction of $269,060.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $681,839.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Luftig acquired 500 shares of Dorman Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.90 per share, with a total value of $37,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,383.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dorman Products

Dorman Products Stock Up 1.2 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dorman Products during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 372 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Dorman Products by 13,425.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 541 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 103.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 4,038.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dorman Products stock traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.35. The stock had a trading volume of 76,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.96. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.55. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $122.96.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

