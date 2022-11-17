Short Interest in DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Grows By 8.0%

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,710,000 shares, an increase of 8.0% from the October 15th total of 4,360,000 shares. Currently, 7.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,210,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DV. Capital One Financial began coverage on DoubleVerify in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on DoubleVerify to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In related news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,412 shares in the company, valued at $1,694,532.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other DoubleVerify news, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,556,718.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew E. Grimmig sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total value of $43,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,694,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,192 shares of company stock worth $1,475,075. Company insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the 2nd quarter worth about $378,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 94.8% in the 1st quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,244,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,331,000 after acquiring an additional 605,915 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in DoubleVerify by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,893,000. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $26.21. 930,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,738. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.97. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $34.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 82.07 and a beta of 0.56.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $112.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

