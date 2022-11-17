Short Interest in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) Declines By 12.1%

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 306,300 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the October 15th total of 348,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 98,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Approximately 1.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

eGain Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ EGAN traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,442. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.54 million, a PE ratio of -91.59 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.86. eGain has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.42 million. eGain had a negative net margin of 3.16% and a negative return on equity of 5.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of eGain

EGAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of eGain from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of eGain from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in eGain in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 81.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 17.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 1,354.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 11,916 shares during the last quarter. 55.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eGain Company Profile

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides unified Knowledge Hub solutions to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement. The company also offers subscription services that provides customers with access to its software on a cloud-based platform; and professional services, such as consulting and implementation, training, and managed services.

Featured Stories

