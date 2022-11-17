Short Interest in EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) Grows By 8.7%

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,610,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the October 15th total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 832,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

EVO Payments Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of EVOP stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $33.69. 444,632 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,218. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.93. EVO Payments has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $33.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,369,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. William Blair lowered shares of EVO Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of EVO Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVO Payments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other EVO Payments news, insider Darren Wilson sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $116,305.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,809,074.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $349,930 over the last 90 days. 12.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,304,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,682,000 after buying an additional 99,653 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in EVO Payments by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,668,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,457,000 after buying an additional 143,199 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in EVO Payments by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,366,000 after acquiring an additional 75,787 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in EVO Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,612,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,931,000 after purchasing an additional 41,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EVO Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,871,000. 57.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of EMV, chip and signature enabled POS terminals, virtual POS terminals for desktops, mobile acceptance and mPOS solutions software-based POS solutions, online hosted payments, and integrated payment service provider.

