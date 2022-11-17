Short Interest in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Declines By 8.9%

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the October 15th total of 15,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 222.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FEX stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.09. 410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,121. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.49. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $71.62 and a 52-week high of $92.82.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

About First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.353 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

