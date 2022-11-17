Short Interest in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Increases By 7.9%

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 141,700 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the October 15th total of 131,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of GRID stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $90.61. 68,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,155. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a 12 month low of $71.92 and a 12 month high of $107.16. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.32 and a 200 day moving average of $82.78.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 53.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Motco bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the second quarter valued at about $107,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

