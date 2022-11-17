Short Interest in Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Expands By 10.4%

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,560,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the October 15th total of 8,660,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of Flex stock traded down $0.31 on Thursday, reaching $19.48. The stock had a trading volume of 147,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,947,023. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.46. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.29.

A number of analysts recently commented on FLEX shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of Flex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, EVP David Scott Offer sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $2,302,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 262,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,927.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 3,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $74,992.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,361 shares in the company, valued at $2,791,400.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 263,498 shares of company stock worth $4,890,749. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Creative Planning raised its stake in Flex by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Flex by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Flex by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Flex by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Flex by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

