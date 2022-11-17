Short Interest in FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Drops By 12.4%

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,100 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

FS Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of FSBW stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,720. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market cap of $254.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.03. FS Bancorp has a one year low of $26.80 and a one year high of $36.00.

FS Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Buying and Selling

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FS Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,758.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $77,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,080 shares in the company, valued at $411,758.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total transaction of $304,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FS Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in FS Bancorp by 188.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in FS Bancorp during the third quarter worth $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in FS Bancorp by 56.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in FS Bancorp by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,492 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

