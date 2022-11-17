Short Interest in Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) Declines By 11.3%

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 684,400 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the October 15th total of 771,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 104,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 165.2% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 24,780 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 269,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 19,145 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC bought a new stake in Full House Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on FLL shares. StockNews.com cut Full House Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet cut Full House Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Full House Resorts Stock Performance

About Full House Resorts

Shares of NASDAQ FLL traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.28. The company had a trading volume of 68,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,511. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. Full House Resorts has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $12.57.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, invests in, operates, manages, and leases casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 757 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, and a 129 hotel rooms; an on-site sportsbook, a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as an oyster bar, a casino bar, and a beachfront bar; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

