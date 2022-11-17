Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 9.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Global Partners
Global Partners Price Performance
Shares of GLP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.29.
Global Partners Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.
Global Partners Company Profile
Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.
Featured Stories
