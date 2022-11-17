Short Interest in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP) Grows By 9.7%

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 172,500 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the October 15th total of 157,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 108,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on GLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Global Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jaime Pereira bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.45 per share, with a total value of $28,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $56,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Global Partners Price Performance

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global Partners by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,312,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Global Partners by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,521 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 57,422 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Partners by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,360 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Global Partners by 104.3% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 85,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 43,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Global Partners by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 76,081 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 58,550 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GLP traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,676. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Global Partners has a 1-year low of $20.23 and a 1-year high of $35.29.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.