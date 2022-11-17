Short Interest in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN) Decreases By 11.7%

Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,810,000 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the October 15th total of 8,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Heliogen

In related news, major shareholder Neotribe Partners I, Llc sold 104,048 shares of Heliogen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.43, for a total transaction of $252,836.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 753,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,830,752.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 464,768 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,452. 8.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Heliogen alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heliogen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 67.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 264.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,974 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Heliogen by 1,178.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Heliogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

Heliogen Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:HLGN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1.04. The stock had a trading volume of 572,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,033. Heliogen has a 52 week low of $0.96 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.47.

Separately, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

About Heliogen

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

