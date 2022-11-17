Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 9.1%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,600 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the October 15th total of 354,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 154.6 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAFNF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on iA Financial from C$88.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on iA Financial from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get iA Financial alerts:

iA Financial Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS IAFNF opened at $54.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.99. iA Financial has a 1-year low of $45.27 and a 1-year high of $66.61.

About iA Financial

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.