Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 9.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,129 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $289,000.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

