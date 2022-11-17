Short Interest in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Expands By 9.2%

iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the October 15th total of 952,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 842,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $120.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 523,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,643. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $105.59 and a 52-week high of $133.33.
iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $1.346 per share. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $5.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.
About iShares Select Dividend ETF
iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.
