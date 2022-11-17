Short Interest in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Drops By 12.2%

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800,000 shares, a decrease of 12.2% from the October 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,231,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,103,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.36. Jabil has a twelve month low of $48.80 and a twelve month high of $72.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.98.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The technology company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.20. Jabil had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 42.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jabil will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Jabil’s payout ratio is 4.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on Jabil from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jabil in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,156,112.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Jabil news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 7,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $459,320.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 149,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,174,280.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total value of $1,330,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 393,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,156,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,785 shares of company stock valued at $5,655,878 over the last quarter. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jabil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Jabil by 212.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.