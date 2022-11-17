Short Interest in Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF) Declines By 8.4%

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (OTCMKTS:JFHHF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 536,700 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the October 15th total of 585,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 670.9 days.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

Shares of JFHHF opened at $1.25 on Thursday. Jupiter Fund Management has a one year low of $0.98 and a one year high of $3.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JFHHF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised Jupiter Fund Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Jupiter Fund Management from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

