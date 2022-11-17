Short Interest in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Declines By 11.8%

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the October 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KN shares. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Knowles to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Roth Capital cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knowles in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Knowles from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knowles currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.10.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Crowley acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.97 per share, for a total transaction of $27,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,815 shares in the company, valued at $276,815.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Knowles by 110.8% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 103,467 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 54,389 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Knowles in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Horizon Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Knowles in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knowles by 263.2% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 474,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 344,003 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the first quarter worth approximately $261,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Knowles stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.96. 25,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,200. Knowles has a fifty-two week low of $11.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

