Short Interest in Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF) Rises By 11.5%

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 531,900 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the October 15th total of 477,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 312.9 days.

Sienna Senior Living Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LWSCF opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. Sienna Senior Living has a 52 week low of $8.11 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LWSCF has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, and long-term care services, as well as specialized services comprising dementia care, continence management, skin and wound care, palliation, and end of life care; and provides management services.

Read More

