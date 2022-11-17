Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declines By 12.4%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.60.

The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 119,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

