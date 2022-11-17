Short Interest in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Declines By 12.4%

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900,000 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the October 15th total of 2,170,000 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 259,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
In related news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total transaction of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,921,409.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other The Ensign Group news, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 3,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $284,779.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,131.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 1,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.06, for a total value of $87,264.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,986,116. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in The Ensign Group during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.
The Ensign Group stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.76. 119,738 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,713. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.21. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $70.29 and a 12 month high of $95.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.87%.
The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.
