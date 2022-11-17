Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Siebert Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of -0.18.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Siebert Financial

Siebert Financial Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Siebert Financial worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 1.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

