Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of Siebert Financial stock opened at $1.68 on Friday. Siebert Financial has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its 200-day moving average is $1.64. The stock has a market cap of $54.34 million, a P/E ratio of 84.04 and a beta of -0.18.
Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.72 million during the quarter. Siebert Financial had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 2.20%.
Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.
