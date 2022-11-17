Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Sigma Planning Corp reduced its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,451 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.11% of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF worth $3,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $846,000. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $361,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 356,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,815,000 after purchasing an additional 12,431 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ONEQ traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.35. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,003. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.25. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.52 and a 52-week high of $63.11.

About Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

