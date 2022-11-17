Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,763 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 344.2% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 4,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Connors Investor Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 51,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $305.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.88.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 0.6 %

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total value of $214,006.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,298.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 571,297 shares of company stock valued at $193,929,777. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LLY stock traded up $2.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $355.16. 26,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,149. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.99, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $334.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $369.80.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

