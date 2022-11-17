Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in General Mills by 4.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 66,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in General Mills by 4.4% in the second quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 8,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in General Mills by 19.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 961,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,467,000 after purchasing an additional 156,670 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,257,000. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

General Mills Price Performance

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,031,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 128,689 shares of company stock valued at $10,286,349. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE GIS traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.12. 22,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,859,356. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.41 and a 1 year high of $82.10. The company has a market cap of $46.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.