Sigma Planning Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Sigma Planning Corp trimmed its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 124.9% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,205,000 after acquiring an additional 125,353 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 18,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,509 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 52,391 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,850,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 10.1% during the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 51,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,751,000 after buying an additional 4,745 shares in the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $95.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,377,718. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.76 and a 1-year high of $116.33.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 81.05%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 112,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DUK. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $120.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.