Sigma Planning Corp Reduces Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,274 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7,901.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,500,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,419,434 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 5,512.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,410,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 4,332,113 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the second quarter worth $207,794,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,980,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,632 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth about $61,128,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHP traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.37. The stock had a trading volume of 49,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,163,161. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.33. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $51.47 and a 52 week high of $63.95.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.