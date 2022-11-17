Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $37.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

SI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Silvergate Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Silvergate Capital from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.45.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Silvergate Capital Price Performance

Shares of Silvergate Capital stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.74. 68,574 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,972,074. The stock has a market cap of $909.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.35. Silvergate Capital has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $239.26.

Institutional Trading of Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.17). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 45.10%. The business had revenue of $89.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Silvergate Capital by 478.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $428,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $9,366,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 9.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 164,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,393,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,687,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,125,000 after purchasing an additional 98,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.