Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 3,775 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,775 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dover by 115.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Dover by 411.9% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Dover from $137.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dover from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Dover to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Dover from $156.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Dover from $131.00 to $128.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.09.

Insider Activity

Dover Stock Down 0.6 %

In other news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total transaction of $277,974.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $141.33 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $114.49 and a 52-week high of $184.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $126.07 and a 200 day moving average of $128.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Dover had a net margin of 13.93% and a return on equity of 27.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Further Reading

