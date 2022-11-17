Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its stake in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 434.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,761 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Snap were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 9.0% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 79,851,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,591,367 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,340,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,703 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 0.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 34,228,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,881,000 after acquiring an additional 120,553 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Snap by 95.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,811,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,028,000 after buying an additional 8,712,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Snap by 4,805.3% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 8,497,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,576,000 after buying an additional 8,324,576 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SNAP opened at $10.81 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 4.86.

Insider Activity

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. Snap had a negative net margin of 24.32% and a negative return on equity of 25.57%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts predict that Snap Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of Snap stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 247,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total value of $83,812.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 247,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,665,919.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total transaction of $1,885,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,077,844 shares in the company, valued at $30,746,943.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,200,132 shares of company stock valued at $9,253,286 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNAP shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on Snap from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Snap from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays cut their price target on Snap from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Snap from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Snap to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.85.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

