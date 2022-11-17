Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Position Boosted by Alps Advisors Inc.

Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 363.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,013 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Snowflake news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $131,123.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,809,378.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,599 shares of company stock valued at $669,710 over the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNOW opened at $154.15 on Thursday. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a PE ratio of -71.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.02.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.03 million. Analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.68.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

