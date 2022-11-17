Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) Trading Down 6.9%

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 159,612 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,569,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SRNE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

Sorrento Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sorrento Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SRNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $11.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.08 million. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 818.22% and a negative return on equity of 282.82%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sorrento Therapeutics news, insider Henry Ji purchased 22,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.06 per share, with a total value of $45,777.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,088,029 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,339.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sorrento Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,363,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 33.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

