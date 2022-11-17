South Pacific Resources Ltd to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:SPB)

South Pacific Resources Ltd (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 18th.

South Pacific Resources has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.8% per year over the last three years. South Pacific Resources has a payout ratio of 70.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect South Pacific Resources to earn $2.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.3%.

Get South Pacific Resources alerts:

South Pacific Resources Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE SPB traded down $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $49.71. 411,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 426,687. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.02. South Pacific Resources has a twelve month low of $38.93 and a twelve month high of $107.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Pacific Resources by 2.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of South Pacific Resources by 1.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,683,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,694,000 after acquiring an additional 18,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 194.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in South Pacific Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in South Pacific Resources by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 253,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 77,591 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on South Pacific Resources from $120.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on South Pacific Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on South Pacific Resources from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. TheStreet downgraded South Pacific Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of South Pacific Resources to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.67.

South Pacific Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company. It engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for South Pacific Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Pacific Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.