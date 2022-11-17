Southern Wealth Management LLP Has $1.01 Million Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Southern Wealth Management LLP reduced its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating) by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 950,170 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPEI. UBS Group AG grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 127.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,727,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,332,000 after buying an additional 1,525,736 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 274.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 120,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 88,575 shares in the last quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Forum Private Client Group LLC now owns 30,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $2,404,000. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 202,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 6,735 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of FPEI stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 1,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,017. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average of $17.99. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a one year low of $17.08 and a one year high of $21.72.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.