Southern Wealth Management LLP Sells 172,220 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Southern Wealth Management LLP cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,220 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Southern Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Southern Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $11,810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $61.12. 19,823,819 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.24. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.