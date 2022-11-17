Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter.

Spark Power Group Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Spark Power Group stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.55. 70,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.

About Spark Power Group

Spark Power Group Inc provides electrical power services and solutions in North America. The company operates through Technical Services, Renewables, and Sustainability Solutions segments. The Technical Services segment offers low-voltage technical services, including electrical contracting, custom control panel design and assembly, industrial automation, electronic repair, systems integration, and 24/7 emergency services; and medium and high voltage technical services, such as power ‘on', equipment installation, sub-station construction and maintenance, commissioning, power line construction and maintenance, thermography, and transformer maintenance services.

