Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG) Releases Earnings Results

Spark Power Group (TSE:SPG – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of C$70.90 million during the quarter.
Spark Power Group Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of Spark Power Group stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$0.55. 70,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.30, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Spark Power Group has a 1-year low of C$0.50 and a 1-year high of C$1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of C$49.47 million and a PE ratio of -2.06.
About Spark Power Group
