Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %
Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.01.
Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.
