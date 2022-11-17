Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Lowered to “Neutral” at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $1.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $1.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPPI. JMP Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectrum Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Get Spectrum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.80. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $2.01.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

About Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,923,371 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares in the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 614,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.