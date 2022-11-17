Spell Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $15.93 Million (SPELL)

Spell Token (SPELL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 17th. In the last week, Spell Token has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar. Spell Token has a total market cap of $71.36 million and approximately $15.93 million worth of Spell Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spell Token token can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Spell Token

Spell Token launched on May 27th, 2021. Spell Token’s total supply is 103,214,939,480 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,598,704,562 tokens. Spell Token’s official Twitter account is @mim_spell and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spell Token is abracadabramoney.medium.com. The official website for Spell Token is abracadabra.money.

Buying and Selling Spell Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Users, the Spellcasters, can provide collateral in the form of various interesting bearing crypto assets such as yvYFI, yvUSDT, yvUSDC, xSUSHI and more.With this, users can mint and borrow magic internet money (MIM) which is a stable coin that can be swapped for any other traditional stable coin.”

